PlayIconNav
BTC
$67,839.66-3.12%
ETH
$3,798.65-3.13%
BNB
$599.29-1.55%
SOL
$167.97-1.41%
XRP
$0.52428699-2.23%
DOGE
$0.16328663-3.87%
CD20
$2,449.25-3.13%
TON
$6.47+0.82%
ADA
$0.45465587-3.00%
SHIB
$0.00002599+1.19%
AVAX
$36.84-4.09%
LINK
$18.36-1.59%
Ad
Countdown to Consensus 2024Celebrating 10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
00
DAYS
17
HR
18
MIN
49
SEC
Consensus Magazine

Consensus 2024: A Guide to Everything You Don't Want to Miss

600 speakers. 300 sessions. Pitchfest. Hackathon. Karate. Hundreds of side events. There's a lot going at this year's festival. Here are some highlights from across the stages and beyond.

By CoinDesk Staff
AccessTimeIconMay 28, 2024 at 4:02 p.m. UTC
Updated May 28, 2024 at 4:14 p.m. UTC
(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)
(Nikhilesh De/CoinDesk)
10 Years of Decentralizing the Future
May 29-31, 2024 - Austin, TexasThe biggest and most established global event for everything crypto, blockchain and Web3.Register Now

Consensus 2024 kicks off in Austin, Texas, May 29 and runs through Friday, May 31. We have programming covering the whole of the crypto and Web3 industry, from regulation and finance, to protocol development to creative marketing. And that's before you leave the Convention Center and venture out to the hundreds of side-events happening across the city.

Below, gathered into one place, are the previews we've published about everything happening at our marquee event this year. Enjoy!

What Consensus Speakers Are Looking Forward to This Year

What to Expect at Consensus 2024: Spotlight on Blockchain Tech

A Financial Professional's Guide to Consensus 2024

A Crypto Developer’s Guide to Consensus 2024

A Venture Capitalist's Guide to Consensus 2024

Why We're Organizing an AI Summit at Consensus 2024

Startups Gather at Consensus 2024 for Pitchfest

Your After Hours Guide to Consensus 2024, Tuesday Night

Your After Hours Guide to Consensus 2024, Wednesday Night

Your After Hours Guide to Consensus 2024, Thursday Night

Your After Hours Guide to Consensus 2024, Friday Night

VolumeMuteUnmute




Disclosure

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Features