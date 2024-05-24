Yes, PR Does Still Matter in Blockchain, Despite Balaji’s Advice

Srinivasan echoes many talking points that have been leveled at public relations as an industry for years: It’s a relic of the past, cedes too much narrative control to journalists and doesn’t directly contribute to conversion like direct marketing can. His proposed alternative is to take a company-aligned, content-creator-focused approach that forgoes media – or implementing AI to do it – and advises only hiring PR professionals who have rebranded to “creators” with built-in audiences themselves.