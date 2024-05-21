Your Afterhours Guide to Consensus 2024, Tuesday Night
Here are the cool things to do on the evening before the first day of CoinDesk's flagship conference.
For those of you who are coming to Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas this May 28 – 31 looking to network, which as our research indicates, most of you are, you’ll likely want to hit up at least a few of the dozens of happy hours, cocktail parties and entertainment planned to coincide with the event.
Here’s your guide to some of the best of the best for after hours events, promising to blend professionalism with fun.
On Tuesday night ahead of the first day of CoinDesk’s “Big Tent” conference, you might be interested to check out the “Happy Hour with Internet Computer & Friends” hosted by the people behind the Internet Computer, where some of the best BBQ in town is promised. Doors open at 6 pm, and a round of pitches discussing the next wave of Internet Computer innovations will follow. RSVP here.
Or is a soiree more your speed? Join Dfns & Bridge.xyz’s pre-Consensus reception. From 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM, signature cocktails and hors d'oeuvres will be served on a terrace (location will be provided after an RSVP with chris@dfns.co, though space is limited). Then from 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM dinner will be served followed by period for continued mingling.
For something a little more lowkey, head to Electric Shuffle at 91 Red River St STE 102 in downtown Austin for an evening of cocktails with Cryptio & Marcum from 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM.
Last but certainly not least, the good folks at the buzzy new blockchain Berachain are hosting their "First Bera Cookout," beginning at 6 p.m. and running to "around" 9 p.m. "Anticipate engaging conversations, savory Austin BBQ delights, and refreshing free-flow drinks," the invite reads.
*Note that this is a list of all events happening in Austin around Consensus. Please be aware that the majority of these events are not directly produced by CoinDesk, so act accordingly.
