Your After Hours Guide to the Last Day of Consensus
It's Friday night in Austin, Texas. Here's what to do.
The keynote wrapped, and you’re looking for something to do on the last official night of Consensus. Rather than heading home, consider staying the night in Austin for one last round of networking and entertainment. Here’s your guide to the parties, chats and dinners you want to miss on Friday night at CoinDesk’s flagship conference.
The evening's afterparties kick off early. Two to consider are focused around emerging trends in crypto; DePIN and decentralized AI. Tom Trowbridge, co-founder of Fluence, Ben Fielding, co-founder of Gensyn, and Ariel Seidman, CEO of Hivemapper, are hosting an event that will kick off with DePIN-focused panels at 2 p.m. and then transition into a happy hour event at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m., 0G, Franklin Templeton, OKX Ventures, and OnePiece Labs are inviting anyone interested in discussing where AI and Web3 meet for a coffee or beer, on them.
If the metaverse is a little more your speed, the Somnia Cocktail Networking Party, starting at 4:30 p.m. and going past 8:00 p.m., is being sponsored by some of the leading firms in the space, including Somnia: The Metaverse Computer, CertiK, OKXWallet, Spartan Group, the Virtual Society Foundation, among others.
Among the most anticipated happenings of the night: A party bus featuring legendary R&B artist Macy Gray and AI luminary Ben Goertzel that will be bumping AI-powered techno. An NFT white list is also being put together in order to fund a docu series called “Beyond the Code.”
Calling all cypherpunks, creatives, artists, free thinkers and ravers for SHOGUN Presents GUNSHOW. This one is for anyone looking to get a late start and stay out late, it starts at 10 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. Location revealed if you RSVP.
The official after party for Consensus, presented by Polkadot, will be one for the ages. It will be organized by the Bash Collective, a team of musicians, technologist and cultural tastemakers, at Distribution Hall. You can RSVP here.
Saturday night
For anyone staying an extra day in Austin following Consensus, there’s still plenty to do. During the day ATX DAO is hosting a pop-up art market (organized by B-Team Events) at the Zilker Brewing company, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. And to cap off Crypto Week, you may want to check out Latoken’s afterparty.
*Note that this is a list of all events happening in Austin around Consensus. Please be aware that the majority of these events are not directly produced by CoinDesk, so act accordingly.
