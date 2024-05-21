Your After Hours Guide to Consensus 2024, Wednesday Night

Finally, pioneering, experimental events group Nolcha Shows is hosting an unusual event fit for men and machines. Hosted at the multi-level, sprawling venue Superstition, the event will feature interactions with AI bots designed to interact with Eigen Layer, Memecoin, and Filecoin; art from Parker Day (in Collaboration with Ordinal’s creator Casey Rodarmor!) and others; music from at least five artists; and a host of panels and other demos. Whether you come for the free cocktails from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. or stay for the main event that runs until 2:00 a.m., this is one production you won’t want to miss.