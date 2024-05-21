Your After Hours Guide to Consensus 2024, Wednesday Night
Events to consider following the first day of the conference.
So it’s the first day of Consensus 2024, and you’ve just filled your brain with stimulating talks and conversations. Now you’re looking for something to do to blow off a little steam. Here’s your late night guide for Consensus afterparties, dinners and other events on Wednesday, May 29. (Grab your tickets for the conference here.)
CoinDesk is hosting its official Consensus Opening Party (RSVP here) across three venues. The event will kick off with free drinks at Reina Rooftop, move to 10/10 Tacos for the best TexMex in town and end at the Roma nightclub and will feature entertainment from performance artists, mentalists, tarot card readers, and a special guest DJ.
From 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Superstate and Huma Finance will be hosting a cocktail party at Keiretsu, a global angel investor network in Austin's swanky South Congress district. It’s an event designed for mingling.
Speaking of? CME Group and FalconX are hosting what they’re calling a “networking reception” at The Tipsy Alchemist. It also starts at 5:30 p.m., but will run a little later until 8:30 p.m., if you want to hit up both. Both events are free with an RSVP.
If you’d rather sit down and chat, consider hitting up the Verus Community Dinner Party at the Fairmont Austin, which is promising “a locally sourced, organic, sustainable dinner, top-shelf cocktails, live music and great company!” The event is first come first serve and only for Consensus badge holders.
Or consider seeing whether your favorite crypto influencers are as funny in person as on Crypto Twitter at the Crypto Comedy and Epic DJ Afterparty, hosted by Expert DOJO and Alpha Transform. It’s an event you can pop in and out of, running from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at the Empire Control Room & Garage.
If you’re looking to stay out extra late, XPUNKS is inviting you to the “The Punkhouse,” they’re conceptual rave project hosted at the legendary Vulcan Gas Company. While Chainlink is hosting its “Birthday Bash” to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its mainnet launch. Both “end” at 2 a.m., and are on a first come, first serve basis.
For something bound to be exceptionally swanky, the good folks at TRON are hosting a soiree at the Four Seasons hotel, which overlooks a scenic section of the Colorado River. Pitched as an “exclusive evening of luxury” for “an elite gathering of web3 industry leaders and innovators,” seating is, of course, limited.
Finally, pioneering, experimental events group Nolcha Shows is hosting an unusual event fit for men and machines. Hosted at the multi-level, sprawling venue Superstition, the event will feature interactions with AI bots designed to interact with Eigen Layer, Memecoin, and Filecoin; art from Parker Day (in Collaboration with Ordinal’s creator Casey Rodarmor!) and others; music from at least five artists; and a host of panels and other demos. Whether you come for the free cocktails from 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. or stay for the main event that runs until 2:00 a.m., this is one production you won’t want to miss.
*Note that this is a list of all events happening in Austin around Consensus. Please be aware that the majority of these events are not directly produced by CoinDesk, so act accordingly.
Edited by Brad Spies.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk's longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.