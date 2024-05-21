Your After Hours Guide to Consensus 2024, Thursday Night
Still looking to network after day two of the most anticipated crypto conference? Check out these side events.
Day two of Consensus 2024 is done, but you’re not looking to call it quits just yet. And why would you? The biggest crypto conference of the year plays host to a number of fun, informative and professional side events every year. Here’s a few options for those looking to make the most of Austin’s famous nightlife at Consensus on May 30.
It’s five o’clock in Austin, so you know what that means: an open bar on Rainey Street hosted by crypto industry defenders the Digital Chamber of Commerce and Texas Blockchain Council. The event will run from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., so swing by – it’s just a short walk over from the Austin Convention Center.
For those who can’t talk enough politics, early bitcoin investor and market commentator Bruce W. Porter is hosting another one of his “Washington Elite” Galas, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight. While John Deaton, who is running to replace Elizabeth Warren in the U.S. Senate, is hosting a fundraiser at the Hilton Austin (Meeting Room 406). Although tickets start at $100, crypto luminaries Anthony Scaramucci, Wendy O, The Wolf of All Streets, among others, are hosting the event.
Perhaps the most anticipated after hours event is the scheduled boxing match between Bankless co-founder David Hoffman and Castle Island Venture partner Nic Carter, at the Austin Convention Center. While Crypto Twitter eagerly awaits the fight between the two avatars of Bitcoin and Ethereum, Carter and Hoffman’s fight is actually part of a larger series called Karate Combat, which will feature a number of martial arts including IFC, Karate and grappling. Tickets are limited, doors open at 5 p.m.
After that, anyone in need of some intellectual stimulation should check out the “Read, Write, Own” VIP Networking Party, hosted by ARSENAL. The first 50 guests will get a free copy of the recently published book of the same name, written by a16z’s Chris Dixon, who is not a confirmed guest.
Looking for food options? Consider the “DeFi Happy Hour + BBQ Party” at Cooper's Old Time BBQ, hosted by the good folks from Halborn, Core, SphereX, Flipside & Conflux. Or for something a little more formal, you can apply to attend the invite-only 3MO Dinner, at the lovely, contemporary Mexican haunt Suerte in East Austin.
Then for some truly late night fun, get your disco on at hypercool media brand Boys Club’s second annual “Hoedown,” co-hosted by dYdX & Everest Ventures Group. Cowboy/girl getup is strongly encouraged. Finally, another event designed for degens: “THE MEMECOIN PARTY,” hosted by the folks behind the $RFKJ token, an hommage to the pro-crypto presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (who will be speaking at Consensus this year).
*Note that this is a list of all events happening in Austin around Consensus. Please be aware that the majority of these events are not directly produced by CoinDesk, so act accordingly.
