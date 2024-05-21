How a Liquidity Protocol Marketer Mines Web3’s ‘Most Sacred Data’

I can give you an example. We were participating in a Cookie3 ecosystem campaign, a drop with a couple projects. Their website had a link to our website, which I provided and had basic parameters like those in Google Analytics. We were using Cookie3 before we integrated in this campaign, so when users got to our page with this link, I could see how many wallets were connected through it. The key is I can see how many wallets this source — the Cookie3 ecosystem campaign — brings me.