CFTC Commissioner Summer Mersinger on Overzealous Crypto Regulation and the Need for Legislative Action

Part of the reason I went into government, generally, is that – while there's a need for government in people's lives – we don't want to overstep. We also want to make sure the rules of the road are clear so that people can abide by the law. This is an area where there is a real problem. A lot of people are very interested in investing in, or trading, cryptocurrencies, and we have not provided any clarity – we've made it very murky. That's not what the government should be doing. It’s creating a situation where you have people relying on the word of a regulator, and the rules of the game are being changed in the middle of the play.