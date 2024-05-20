How Web3 Marketing Changes the Game

This is not to say that Web3 marketing is a silver bullet. It can backfire; it has backfired. “There are aspects of Web3 that are super messed up, and not sustainable,” says Novaes, as some Web3 projects only worked in the short-term by showering users with freebies. Who’s paying for this marketing? Often the rewards come from either a soaring token price or the project’s capital. The problem is that prices can fall and capital runs out. “The Axie Infinity thing will happen over and over again,” says Novaes, predicting that the recent trend of air-drops is “not sustainable.”