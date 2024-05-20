Hamster Wheel: Telegram’s Social Gaming Brings Millions to Crypto

Hamster Kombat allows partners to buy “cards” and for players to take actions and earn more currency per hour. Joining a partner Telegram channel may cost 15,000 points. But it pays back 3000 points per hour, making it something that has “paid” for itself in 5 hours of actively engaging with the game. This partner, a new gaming blockchain, saw their telegram subscribers swell to over 1.2 million people in just a few days after launching with Hamster Kombat, a staggeringly quick onboarding of new users in an ecosystem where attention and users are highly in demand. It was then that I felt the need to reach out and investigate what their special sauce is.