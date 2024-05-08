Kgothatso Ngako: How I Brought the Machankura Bitcoin App to Africa

All of these problems are solved by having a service that a person does not have to install on their phone, and does not have to pay to use. So USSD [Unstructured Supplementary Service Data] is pretty much that. It’s like a website that is reverse-billed. Look at what Facebook does in developing countries, and I think Twitter did as well. Facebook is available for free, right? People on a mobile cellular connection can access Facebook without paying to access Facebook, because Facebook will settle the bill with the telecom at a later time. So most USSD interfaces work on a similar principle.