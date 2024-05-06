The SEC Can’t Stop Suing Crypto Companies

“We firmly believe that the assets listed on our platform are not securities and we look forward to engaging with the SEC to make clear just how weak any case against Robinhood Crypto would be on both the facts and the law,” Gallagher said. He noted in particular the firm’s “years of good faith attempts to work with the SEC for regulatory clarity” and, like other crypto firms in legal limbo, “well-known attempt to ‘come in and register.’”