Web3 in the Middle East: Do All Roads Lead to Riyadh?

“Here’s a really big piece of the world map… Since 2020, the UAE has become a gathering place for Web3 as a community because of the regulatory framework. Here, you have a huge country and over 60% of them are under the age of 30. Those are gamers, those are our people. So, we want to be on the ground, we want to understand how we can communicate with them. We felt it was important to start here as a point of contact,” Yung told CoinDesk during Animoca’s Outer Edge Summit in Riyadh .