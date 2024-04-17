Why Bitcoin's 'Monetary Maximalists' Oppose 'JPEG Enjoyers' (and Why They're Wrong)

To begin, the title of the white paper is “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash system,” allowing for “online payments” to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution. It makes no mention of file storage. On the surface, this might feel like enough precedent to legitimate monetary transactions only (some treat it as scripture). However, Satoshi himself made an inscription on the Genesis block with the famous headline from The Times in 2009 that read “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks.”