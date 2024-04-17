What Is Bitcoin Meant to Hedge?

Yes, it’s true that there were more buyers than sellers of oil and gold following the attack and more sellers than buyers of bitcoin — thus the former rose in value while the later dropped. But I’ve always been of the view that intraday price movements for an asset as volatile as bitcoin say very little. The bad news is: gold is continuing to rise (like it did after the collapse of Lehman Brothers), while after a little pop on Sunday, bitcoin has been sagging lower and lower this week into the low $60K range.