The Solution for Stablecoin Regulation

Recent advancements in financial innovation have laid bare shortcomings in current U.S. policy regarding stablecoins, which fails to strike the delicate balance of promoting financial innovation without sacrificing consumer protections or necessary regulation. As the global financial leader, the United States finds itself at a crossroads: we can either be the central player in managing a new generation of financial technology — promoting dollar dominance, protecting consumers and preventing illicit finance — or we can leave it to other countries to provide a framework for us. Leaving it up to other countries would be a grave mistake — the United States must have a seat at the table.