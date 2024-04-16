Bitcoin Miners Must Optimize to Survive

Another way that miners can cut power costs is by relocating to locations with lower power prices, many of which are in developing economies. However, developing economies tend to have less reliable electrical grids, frequently driven by less reliable transmission infrastructure, increasing the likelihood of power interruption and downtime for miners. Lower power pricing with greater downtime may offset the benefits of establishing operations in those locations. Companies can also extend the lifespan and value of their machines by having different types of power contracts within their portfolio, allowing them to allocate machines based on their efficiency.