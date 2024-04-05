The EasyA Consensus Hackathon: Web3 Unicorn Breeding Ground

And while $500 million is already an astronomical number, we want to bring it up to $1 billion. That’s why we made the decision to partner with CoinDesk this year, to bring the first ever in-person hackathon to Consensus. Running directly alongside the conference itself, at the exact same venue in Austin, we’re inviting the top 500 builders from across the world to hack at this inaugural hackathon. Accepted hackers will not only get a chance to pitch at 2024’s biggest hackathon of the year, but also a free Consensus ticket!