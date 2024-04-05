Shinobi: How Covenants Help Scale Bitcoin

There is a good amount of people in this space who are finally getting vocal about being sick of dogmatic narratives or just overly simplistic ways of viewing things. Overall, it’s going to be a very healthy thing for large amounts of people from all the different camps in this space to just get sick of having discussions or arguments based on “Which camp are you from? Oh, that means you're good or bad,” and focus more on substantial conversations about serious issues. It's going be messy as hell going through this, but on the other side, I see potential for a lot more productivity and maturity.