DAOs Beware: Neo-Imperialism Is on the Rise in Crypto-Land

Second, I acknowledge that there is a faction within the crypto community that has strong “anti-VC” sentiments – but I am not one of them. To the contrary, I think that venture capital is — overall — a positive force in crypto, and while some criticism is warranted, much of it is unfair or exaggerated. Firms like a16z contribute to the growth of crypto in multiple ways. Investing other people’s money in a sector as volatile and fast-moving as crypto is not a laid back affair, and we should applaud the people that have the courage and vision to do so.