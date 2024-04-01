Bitcoin’s Future as Currency

We are just one of the first companies to operate in this way, but we should not be the last. Entrepreneurs, builders, bitcoin (and crypto) natives, and, honestly, much of the world’s population will increasingly see the value of building their businesses and their lives on the Bitcoin Standard. Like us, that means they can stop worrying about the exchange rate of bitcoin to the dollar today, or tomorrow, or next month, or even this year and start thinking about bitcoin as a store-of-value that will clearly be worth more in the decades to come.