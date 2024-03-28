Sam Bankman-Fried Deserves a Life After Prison

It is patently absurd that Sam Bankman-Fried asked to receive no more than 6.5 years for what could be appropriately described as the crime of the century. It is also laughable that, in arguing for a lighter sentence, his newly hired defense counsel made appeals to SBF’s autism and veganism, and made hay of the full restitution his victims are likely to receive. A man’s diet is not a basis for leniency, and moreso, the FTX estate was able recover some, but not all, of the billions of dollars worth of missing assets, not because of Bankman-Fried’s help, but in spite of it.