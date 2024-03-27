What Binance's Exit From Nigeria Means for P2P Bitcoin

Bitcoin gives those entrepreneurs the opportunity to show what they can do when markets are free and money is allowed to flow. All they need to grow is a level playing field. They just need a shot, a path towards success, a window of opportunity. Our next step is to make it easier for other entrepreneurs to take their business to the next level. Despite the withdrawal of Binance Nigeria, tons of opportunities remain. The battles we have to fight might be tough, but the opportunities on the fastest growing continent on the planet are worth it.