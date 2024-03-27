The Enablers of Decentralized AI

The idea of decentralized generative AI is conceptually trivial but practically very difficult. AI naturally evolves as an increasingly centralized technology, and any decentralization efforts are an uphill battle. The mainstream adoption of open source generative AI models is essential for the viability of decentralized AI infrastructures. Similarly, the current state of generative AI suggests that most of the initial use cases of decentralized AI will focus on inference rather than pre-training or fine-tuning. Finally, to make decentralized AI practical, Web3 infrastructures need to scale on several orders of magnitude, while foundation models need to become smaller and more adaptable to decentralized environments.