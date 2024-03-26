'We've Seen Breakdowns of Trust': Nathan Schneider on How to Democratize the Web

Identity of some sort is important, but we don't necessarily need to rest on one identity. You know, we've tended to for the last few 100 years rely heavily on a universe in which you have one national identity in which every piece of land on Earth belongs to some country (or no country). Networks invite us into a different kind of citizenship—what the indigenous scholar Glen Coulthard calls nonexclusive sovereignties. I think this is a very powerful idea for how to think about digital citizenship in different kinds of spaces. We might become part of DAOs or use social media apps. In some cases, it might make sense to have a very visible identity attached to other contexts. Or it might make sense to be more anonymous. The real adventure here is to be able to try and carry different forms of self presentation in our online spaces. Proof of personhood is going to be important and something we should expect. Relying exclusively on the nation state for one's identity is a profoundly limiting tool.