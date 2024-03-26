The Future Is Open Finance

Even in regions with robust fintech ecosystems like the United States, gaps in access to banking and finance persist. According to the FDIC, 4.5% of American households still lack a bank account, which costs those roughly 5.9 million Americans roughly $230 million in fees on non-bank financial services, like check cashing and money orders. However, we have the technology to speed up and reduce the costs of global financial services, to open finance to these struggling communities and lift all boats in the process.