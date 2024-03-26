New Hampshire Has a Better Approach to DAOs

First introduced in 2023, the initial version of HB 645 implemented the COALA Model Law. This choice signaled an intent to create an entirely new legal entity that reflects the unique characteristics of DAOs as opposed to trying to jury-rig an existing approach for traditionally centralized entities (as other states have done by extending their LLC statutes to DAOs). The House Commerce Committee recommended an amendment to the bill that adopts some more traditional legal entity provisions (such as name and registered agent requirements) while preserving the creative, “DAO-unique” aspects of the COALA Model. On February 6, 2024, the full House voted to approve the amended bill by a bipartisan 340-33 vote. The Senate will now review the bill, with hearings before the Senate Commerce Committee during April.