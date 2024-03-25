Why the Media Is Seemingly Less Interested in Bitcoin Than Ever

As for mainstream media, and broadcast news in particular, they mostly only cover it when the price is surging or tanking. That has been true since the 2017 run, and with some exceptions here and there, it’s still true today. And now, in the midst of a new bull run, they seem less interested than ever. The defining forces are major financial institutions rather than Elon Musk pumping dogecoin (DOGE) on SNL. Sure, memecoins with names like BONK and dogwifhat (WIF) and Jeo Boden have pumped too, but for the most part, the 2024 bull run lacks the carnival barkers.