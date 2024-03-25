Is Nigeria Strong-Arming Binance?

Nigeria’s economic situation could certainly have been exacerbated by crypto. Bitcoin and stablecoins see above-average levels of adoption and use in countries facing inflation and economic turmoil for a reason: crypto is a way to opt out of a bad situation. That may be why, in December 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria lifted the ban for banks engaging in crypto and issued regulatory guidelines for virtual asset service providers. These would give authorities greater control over and insight into crypto usage.