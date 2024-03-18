Machankura 2.0: Turning Feature Phones Into Bitcoin Hardware Wallets

That is an opinion I've held for years, even as I was rolling out the service in new countries. When bitcoin is banned, it forces you to deploy [your] service in a censorship-resistant fashion. When it's not banned, you do what you can and hope for the best. In Nigeria, before they blamed Binance for the economic fallout, they first unbanned bitcoin and then blamed Binance for why the Nigerian Naira is falling. If bitcoin is banned, that is the most ideal [situation] you could have as a builder in Africa. Yes, it forces you to do things in a cumbersome, decentralized, censorship-resistant fashion, but I think that is the way to go.