Qatar’s Sovereign Fund Might Be Buying Bitcoin, But Surely Not $500B Worth

During the cryptocurrency’s ride up to an all time high of $69,000, analysts noticed a new wallet holding more than 50,000 BTC (over $3.3 billion). Referred to as “Mr 100” due to multiple daily purchases of 100 BTC over several weeks, many have wondered if this could be the nation looking to diversify its sovereign wealth fund’s portfolio, a secret billionaire or a bank accumulating BTC ahead of launching an ETF .