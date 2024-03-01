What's at the Intersection of Crypto and AI? Perhaps Murder

That is a weird question, and I do get it. I would not say blockchains in general, but oracles definitely. As you may know the novel is about not just modern day oracles but also the Oracle of Delphi. They're both aimed to serve as definitive sources of truth, in some sense. One is literally powered by the god Apollo, at least in the belief of the ancient Greeks. And the other is powered by authoritative sources of data like websites. So if you take that perspective, yes, I would say that oracle systems are kind of Apollonian in nature because Apollo was the God of truth.