'The Goal Is Number Go Up': Inside a DAO’s Radical Governance Experiment

In an industry known for wild undertakings, futarchy is perhaps one of the wildest. But it isn't a new idea . Introduced in a 2007 paper by George Mason University Economics Professor Robin Hanson, it is based on the premise that speculative markets could be better decision-makers than pure democracies. Participants in speculative markets (think: stock and betting markets) are incentivized to do the research necessary to understand the optimal outcome to serve their interests, according to Hanson. They'll buy or sell accordingly.