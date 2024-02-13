As EtherRocks Hit Sotheby’s, Who Is Laughing Hardest?

To me, EtherRocks represent one of the truest expressions of NFT art, or at least what NFTs have become. When launched, the founders didn’t pretend that EtherRocks were anything more than an early experiment with a new type of blockchain feature. The fact that they were useless was sort of the point: “These virtual rocks serve NO PURPOSE beyond being able to be brought [sic] and sold, and giving you a strong sense of pride in being an owner of 1 of the only 100 collectible rocks :),” the EtherRock website reads.