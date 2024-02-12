The FTX Hack: The Unsolved SIM Swap Mystery

That could put offshore exchanges that avoid SEC or other regulatory oversight at a disadvantage. The SEC’s requirements regarding the regular disclosure of information regarding cybersecurity risk management, strategy, and governance – coupled with outside auditing of the same – ensures that customers and counterparties can understand the steps that such firms take to mitigate the risks of a FTX-like event. Offshore firms may adopt similarly transparent approaches to cybersecurity disclosures, but this would assume an inclination for transparency from firms that may be somewhat allergic to that notion – as was FTX. Crypto firms and projects can anticipate increased pressure – from regulators and from the market – to adopt, disclose, demonstrate, and maintain cybersecurity practices at a level well above those that allow for rudimentary fraudsters, as the defendants in Powell are described, to abscond with millions.