'Absolute Essentials of Ethereum' by Paul Dylan-Ennis: An Excerpt

Cypherpunk: Many of Ethereum’s influential developers and researchers are influenced by cypherpunk ideals. Cypherpunk was one of the foundational subcultures in Bitcoin and it carried over into parts of the Ethereum world. A cypherpunk is committed to open source development and a certain DIY or punk attitude. Cypherpunks believe the best way to solve problems is to create the solution yourself and then disseminate the results freely, even allowing others to copy and build upon them. Cypherpunks usually stress an apolitical position regarding what they build should be used for. In Ethereum’s case, the cypherpunks build the infrastructure and tools, but are hands off about how they are used, taking a neutral stance. Historically, cypherpunk had an explicit emphasis on privacy, but in Ethereum it is not always prioritised, albeit this seems to be changing. A neo-cypherpunk movement called lunarpunk has also emerged to advocate for placing privacy back front and center. You can find cypherpunks on the Ethereum’s Magician forum, the Ethereum R&D Discord or by attending events like ETHDenver.