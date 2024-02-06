The Big Misunderstanding: What MiCA Really Means for Stablecoins in Europe

Europe suffers from a worrisome lack of regulatory enforcement. Unregulated fiat stablecoins are listed on European exchanges. So are U.S. issued stablecoins which operate under much laxer rules than the European ones. The lack of enforcement raises serious questions about European authorities' ability to protect the European inner markets both now and in the future, placing compliant European companies at a disadvantage and European consumers at risk. The apparent reward for U.S. issuers employing a "break things first, fix later" approach would create an unfair competition dynamic, placing European companies at a disadvantage for adhering to the rule of law.