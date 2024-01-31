Chris Dixon Talks Techno-Optimism, Permissionless Innovation and the Need for Crypto

I mean — I know we get a lot of s**t on Twitter, but my view is, especially during the crypto winter… Let me tell you this, we started the first crypto fund beginning late 2017-18, and there just wasn't a lot of funding happening in crypto. We did the seed and Series A of Compound, did the Series A for Uniswap. We funded a bunch of NFT projects going back to I think 2017. I co-led the Series A of Dapper and CryptoKitties. So I just think that VC funding can play an important role in funding things. That might not be popular. The nature of VC funding is we have a very long term time horizon — 10 year funds — so we're able to fund things when other people aren't. That kind of persistence and commitment is sometimes overlooked, especially during boom times when funding is flowing. Of course, VC can mean a lot of things and there's a lot of different firms — some people call themselves VCs when they're really more like hedge funds or traders. But we roll up our sleeves, and I think play a valuable role in the startup ecosystem.