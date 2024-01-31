30 Reasons to Love Vitalik Buterin, on His 30th Birthday

30 - Vitalik is the leader crypto has always needed: In the absence that Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto left, someone has had to keep the ethos of decentralization, censorship-resistance and credible neutrality alive. Buterin has faced the touch job of remaining in the limelight while building a technology that runs affront to many of the most powerful institutions today. As he writes in his recent manifesto, he’s doing it because he thinks it’s right, that the aims of open source and open access technologies will ultimately benefit the world: “I believe that these [technologies] are deeply good, and that expanding humanity’s reach even further to the planets and stars is deeply good, because I believe humanity is deeply good.” Crypto is good, in part, because Vitalik is good.