DAOs Are Not the Next Home for Online Extremism

I should be more impressed with Ebner’s assertions about DAOs if she had (1) mentioned a “DAO” other than ones which publicly advertise their Discord presence on Twitter, another U.S.-based platform. More impressive still would be (2) evidence, any evidence whatsoever, that any of the DAOs mentioned in the article employed cryptoprotocols, instead of Discord, to communicate. Most impressive would be (3) direct evidence that DAOs in particular were contemplated or being used effectively for nefarious purposes by such organizations. An example of a group that meets two of these three criteria would be the Taliban, which (1) doesn’t use Discord and (2) is known to use cryptoprotocols, mainly WhatsApp, to coordinate their lightning strikes against Kabul and other major Afghan cities during the U.S. withdrawal of that country. As to (3), to my knowledge, the Taliban, which enjoys total autonomy within the sovereign borders of Afghanistan and presumably is free to use any software tool it wants, does not use DAOs.