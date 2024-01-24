Why Tornado Cash Remains the Most Pivotal Legal Case in Crypto

Authorities here claim that code creation means coders are responsible for everything that happens using that code. This isn’t and cannot be true. If it was, then the creators of, say, Gmail, would be responsible for every message of hate and violence sent over that service. In fact, the creators of Tornado decided to smash their keys way back in 2020, relinquishing their ability to control the use of the code they are supposed to be responsible for. They are being prosecuted for something they cannot do anything about.



The new legal defense campaign received support from prominent handles on X, including Pablo Sabbatella , of security firm Blockfence, Ameen Soleimani, the founder of SpankChain , and Ryan Sean Adams, co-founder of Bankless . Adams put the case for supporting the Tornado dissidents best: “People think this a battle for crypto – it's not. It's a battle for our fundamental freedom to write software and keep our data private. We lose this, maybe they come for https next.”