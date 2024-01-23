The Next Phase of DeFi Is Here

Macroeconomic conditions and the current state of the crypto market are converging to enable a new phase in DeFi. DeFi v2 should combine more granular and composable financial primitives for developers to create new protocols with the emergence of robust financial services for institutions and a better user experience that removes adoption barriers for retail investors. While the first phase of DeFi was primarily driven by artificial financial incentives, DeFi v2 should be more utility-driven, organic, and simpler to validate its viability as a parallel financial system to traditional finance.