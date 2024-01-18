Davos Debate: Should Tokenization Follow the 'Same Activity, Same Rules' Approach?

But, alas, that harsh judgment is largely unfair, since the agenda at the annual meeting of the world’s elite does attempt to tackle large global issues by inviting the ultimate “influencers” to say their piece. We can mock the private jets used to travel to a venue to discuss the perils of climate change, scoff at privileged financiers dismissing tools for financial freedom, and laugh at the hypocrisy of wanting to fight misinformation with censorship . Yet, we can also appreciate the showcasing, parading and parties for the networking opportunities they are. And we can enjoy the glitz of the media coverage, which is increasingly what Davos is about.