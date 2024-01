Test and Deploy: A New Era for CBDCs

The test and deploy approach accelerates the process of actually issuing retail CBDC to end users who can utilize a new form of money in a way which improves their lives, their experiences of using money, and offers new benefits to the central bank. A simple use case such as migrant worker remittances, government-to-person benefits payments, or a smart contract-based car-loan can create retail CBDC for a limited number of people, for a limited time, which can be rolled out completely safely. In all these cases the user and the central bank see the tangible benefits much faster than they would with the staged approach.