After the ETF: ​​Bitcoin’s Coming Power Struggle

But let’s now adjust for so-called dormant coins. It’s reasonable to assume that a decent number of bitcoins that have not moved out of their current address for more than five years won’t ever be moved – either because they are controlled by diehard HODLers or because their owners have lost the private keys. Those coins – currently representing around 30% of the total market cap, according to Glassnode – cannot be treated as an exact proxy for “dead coins,” but should be taken into account when estimating the size of the active Bitcoin ecosystem.