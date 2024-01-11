The Biggest Bitcoin ETF Threat No One Is Talking About

The approval of a cast of bitcoin ETFs is just the latest step in the continued integration of digital assets into the financial system. You don’t have to trust crypto partisans on that prediction – just ask Blackrock, a legacy giant that championed the ETF. As these developments continue, regulators truly interested in investor protection will focus on adapting to this new world: one in which rigorous cybersecurity standards are just as important to financial stability as honest disclosures and financial audits.