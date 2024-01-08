The Key to Building Sustainable DePIN

Contributor Productivity: As a Hivemapper contributor, rewards are mostly determined by how far you drive, and the uniqueness (or “freshness”) of the roads you drive. It would be much easier to onboard contributors if we didn’t do it this way. Some people don’t drive much. Some people mostly drive the same roads while commuting to work. These people won’t generate as much rewards from Hivemapper, and that’s how it should be. For this reason, Hivemapper has been focused on recruiting gig drivers, truckers and commercial fleets. These drivers are highly productive, passively collecting map data as they go about their job – and reaping the best rewards.