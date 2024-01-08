The Key to Building Sustainable DePIN

With the right tools generating supply is the easy part: give tokens for work. The tricky part is figuring out how many to give. Not so many that you have none to give at later stages of growth, but also not so little that no one shows up to work. New projects also need to be especially mindful of the “cold start” problem: a new network can’t offer much value with one contributor, or even a hundred; it needs to reach some degree threshold-scale before even thinking about servicing demand.