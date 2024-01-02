Crypto Market Outlook 2024: ETFs Offer Tailwinds for Other Digital Assets

We believe these ETF inflows will provide a long term tailwind for the market that isn’t fully appreciated. With the current AUM managed by RIAs hovering around an estimated $128 Trillion in 2022 (source: Investment Advisor Association Outlook 2022), and assuming a 1-2% portfolio allocation to digital assets via a spot ETF product, this could bring an additional 1 to 2.5 Trillion of new capital into the crypto ecosystem. However, it's important to note that this potential influx of capital into the market via ETFs will be limited to bitcoin and ether, potentially further distinguishing them from smaller digital assets (i.e. “altcoins”). That being said, we do believe that appreciation from these two mega cap tokens will be distributed across the wider ecosystem into smaller protocols since they’re primary stores of values across the crypto native investors.